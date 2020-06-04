Rita Okoye

The CEO Of Suave Properties, Nwaora Augustine David has revealed reasons behind his unique dressings at events.

He explained that he holds an old adage that says ‘You will be addressed the way you are dressed’ to heart because it is universally true.

Nwaora added that whenever he dresses well, he feels he accord himself a certain kind of respect.

Speaking further, notable businessman maintained that dressing is the first communication channel for him because it communicates power, elegance, presence, grandeur and respect.

“There’s a good old saying that the way you dress is the way you will be addressed. Indeed this statement in my opinion, holds to be universally true, and although it is said that you should never judge a book by its cover, Sometimes, it would be imprudent not to.

I personally fancy dressing debonair; there’s just that sense of respect I feel I accord myself when I do. Of course, one should dress according to the occasion.

If you’re going for a business meeting, one ought to dress the part, if one is going for an evening dinner, by all means, if one is going for some causal rendezvous with a couple of friends, then one should dress that part as well,” he said.

He continued, “ And of course, wearing the right type of fragrance also leaves an impeccable impression of personality. I for one, I don’t joke with my code of dressing.

Indeed, it’s the first communication channel for me, and the way an individual dresses with the attendant attention to details, says volumes about their character, Male or female.

It communicates power, elegance, presence, grandeur and definitely commands respect.”