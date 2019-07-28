Rita Okoye

For fast rising actress, Olive Isioma Utalor, she’s hopeful that her ex-lover would come back as soon as he is ready to give her a royal treat.

According to the History and International Relations graduate of Ebonyi State University, though, her guy loved her so much; she had to dump him because he couldn’t take very good care of her.

Utalor talks more about her career and relationship in this interview. Enjoy it.

Can you tell us more about yourself?

I’m Olive Isioma Utalor from Delta State. I was born on October 28, 1993. I studied History and International Relations at Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki. Currently, I am doing my Masters in Peace Keeping and Conflict Resolution.

How long have you been acting?

I’m still an up and coming actor even though I have done some good movies. I came into the industry four years ago, but I started acting when I was in school. I was traveling for auditions in Enugu and Asaba, but two years ago, I decided to move to Asaba, that was when I came into Nollywood fully. It has not been easy but God has always been faithful.

Why the choice of acting as a career?

I used to partake in church drama back at my local church when I was a bit younger, and it was actually fun how people usually referred to me by my stage name after the show. That drew my mind to the fact that, while being yourself, you can still be someone else on the screen. During my early teens, I used to display some acts in front of the mirror for at least two hours daily. Later, I started eating and dreaming about movies. So, that explained while I chose this line of career.

How many movies have featured you so far?

I cannot count how many movies but I’ve featured in several movies including Wasted Authority, Moment of Madness, Charity, Hope of Glory, Cursed, Blood Enemies, Loving Soul, Yahoo King, My Pregnant Daughter, Our Heritage and more.

What were your early days like?

The early days of my acting were rough but the love and passion I had for the job brought me here. I had discouragement from lots of people but the passion was the fuel that took me higher.

Did you have any embarrassing encounter?

There is no human being without embarrassing moment. I get lots of reactions from fans daily. I remember playing a wicked role in the movie, Moment of Madness and I went to the market to pick some items. The lady from whom I was buying the items treated me badly. I was so ashamed of myself. The lady said a lot of bad things about me in retaliation to how I treated someone in the movie. I was so sad; her action spoilt my week.

Did you also experience any sexual harassment?

For now, I have not had any experience of sexual harassment.

You’re curvy and beautiful, how do you deal with male fans lusting after your body?

I love my fans and I can’t chase them away. I know I am beautiful with nice curves in the right places, so they will always come around me. But I can’t be in two different places at the same time. So, handling such fans is not a major problem for me.

Aside acting, what else do you do?

I’m still in school doing my Masters. But aside acting, my best moment is in the kitchen.

Are you planning to open an eatery?

I’ll do so someday by God’s grace.

Are you in a serious relationship at the moment?

I have always been a low-key person in terms of relationship. I broke up with my guy because he couldn’t take very good care of me. Though, he loves me, I need a perfect man.

Perfect man? Please explain better.

Like I always say, any lady that walks out on you when you have nothing; loves you. Just that poverty won’t let you understand. I left my boyfriend for him to level up and I know he would come back to me, because he loves me so much.

What gives you the confidence that he would come back to you?

Because I know he loves me and I am special to him. Nobody has my smile, I’m special and unique in everything I do.

But you left him…?

I am not denying my love for him. The very beginning of the relationship was magical. Everything went on well as he supported my dreams and became a solid backbone to me financially. Every woman would dream of such kind of man. But the tide of life has changed and I had to change with it.

Since you love him this much and you know he loves you as well, why didn’t you stick with him and help him succeed?

Sometimes love needs to be appreciated so it can blossom and give benefits in return. He is a good man but I need to be treated royally because I am a queen. Mind you, I supported him with my prayers or what kind of support is bigger than that? Sometimes, I fast for seven days in a stretch for him, so what other kind of support does anyone need to be successful?

Can you go into any relationship at the moment or you want to wait till he comes back for you?

Of course, I can. We are not married yet. All I am saying is that he won’t be comfortable with another lady just like he was with me.

What kind of man would you tag as husband material?

A God fearing and hardworking man who has everything that a woman wants. I need someone who is able to provide for me and defend me. He must be rich, caring and polite. He may not be famous but he must possess good sense of humour.