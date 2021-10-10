From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said his marriage to wife, Edith, is still very sweet after 35 years in the union.

Okowa said this was only possible of the trust he and his wife put in God.

He therefore admonished couples to love themselves and put their trust in God if they wish to enjoy the marriage institution

Okowa spoke in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State during the wedding reception of Mr. and Mrs. Funkeye Manager, son of Senator James Manager representing Delta South senatorial district.

“This year December, I will be 35 years in marriage and my marriage is still very sweet because my wife and I put our trust in God.

“If you hold on to your God your marriage will get sweeter everyday.

“Love is when you both trust in God, so for your marriage to succeed you must hold unto God.

“You are both children under the headship of our Lord Jesus Christ, study the word and the Lord will give you understanding.

“It is my prayer that the Lord Almighty will rest in your home,” Okowa prayed.

He urged the couple to be faithful to each other, and called on the parents to always pray for their children and never interfere in their marriage.

