From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State, Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva has declared that without peace, the Niger Delta region cannot make progress.

Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State speaking in an exclusive interview in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area of the state stated that the desired peace in the region would attract the required investment that would accelerate development.

Sylva who recalled the peace process he played as governor, stressed that he would remain an advocate of peace.

“I have always advocated for peace in the Niger Delta. If you remember, I actually started the amnesty programme. The initiative was designed by me. I have continued to sue for peace in Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region because I believe that without peace we cannot make progress. We have come a long way and we still have a long way from peace and that is why we would continue to tell our people to give peace a chance. You can see what the little peace we have has given us. There are a lot of things coming because there is peace. The Brass Fertilizer is coming because there is peace, we have taken FID on Train 7, we are also bringing an oil depot to the Island, all these because there is peace”

The Minister who expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as Minister disclosed that the President has good plans for the Niger Delta region.

According to him the President has series of developmental projects lined for Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region because of the peaceful atmosphere in the region.

“Nigeria needs peace. More than ever before this country needs peace. I have always been an advocate to peace. As governor everybody knows the role I played to bring peace to the Niger Delta. And I believe that it is only peace that bring development to the Niger Delta to Bayelsa and to my community and that is why I would continue preach peace.

There a lot of developments coming to the community with the support and approval of Mr President. The Brass Fertilizer, FID would be ready in the next few days, we are also going to build a petroleum depot, the first of its kind in Bayelsa located in Brass Island, there would be a ground breaking of a modular refinery called Atlantic Refinery. A lot is coming to this community. And with peace a lot would still come”