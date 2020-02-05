Lukman Olabiyi and Lawrence Enyoghasu

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Lagos Zonal Command , has recorded 89 concoctions for 15 years of existence.

The Command was established in 2004 with the mandate of combating the menace of trafficking in persons, child labour, abuse, organ harvesting, etc. in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States.

The figure of its convictions from 2004-2019, was released by the Zonal Commander, Mr Daniel Atokolo, at a press briefing in Ikeja, yesterday.

Atokolo also disclosed that apart from 89 convictions recorded by the command, a total of 4, 626 victims have been provided various levels of services at the NAPTIP Lagos Shelter.

Mr Atokolo blamed judiciary, complainants and victims for the low number of convictions recorded by the agency within the period at the zone.

“There are many factors that cause low number of conviction records by the agency; many cases are still pending in courts and without final pronouncement of court; an accused still remains an accused.

“Besides, sometime, some of the victims /complainants, not testifying in court, do harm to prosecution; after being relieved they show no interest in prosecution again and there is no law that empowered the agency to compel them to testify; otherwise the witness will turn a hostile witness, “ he said.

Speaking on various activities of the agency to actualize its mandate, Atokolo hinted that human trafficking issues were now to be covered by school curriculum. He said the idea would made primary and secondary school students to study human trafficking as subject.

The Zonal Command also said that two female suspects who allegedly involved in baby-sale racketeering have been arrested. The suspects, according to the agency, were involved in the sale of a-month old boy delivered by mentally-challenged woman.

Atokolo said that the agency arrested the two women who were alleged to have been involved in the selling and buying of the baby delivered by the woman on January 30.

Facts from the agency showed that, it was the fifth time the mentally-deranged mother would be losing her child to the greed of the people around her. The agency implored citizens who have interest in adopting babies, to always follow due process.

“Not following due process to adopt a baby is a crime punishable by law, because the illegal avenues avail unscrupulous elements the opportunity to exploit both women and their young infants, even for ungodly activities such as rituals,” the commander said.

He also said that the agency under the leadership of its Director-General, Mrs Dame Okah-Donli, would never relent in the fight against human trafficking.

“NAPTIP will not relent in its efforts and with all the resources at its’ disposal to ensure that Nigeria becomes a human trafficking-free nation,” Atokolo said.

He also warned Nigerian footballers and other athletes who are desperate to ply their trade abroad to be wary of organ harvesters disguising as scouts.

According to him, footballers and other athletes were the target of organ harvesters who are disguising as scouts.

He said organ harvesting was on advance stage and different tricks were being deployed to lure people abroad, all in the name of mouthwatering offers.

Atokolo, however, said despite the fact that the third world countries’ citizens were target of organ harvesters; nobody in Nigeria had reported case relating to it to the agency.