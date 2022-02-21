From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has explained why the whole state stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and not Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of National Chairman of APC.

This was contained in a press release signed by his press secretary, Danjuma Joseph made available to Daily Sun reporter via a WhatsApp message saying Governor Sule, made the disclosure, when he visited Senator Al-Makura in his private office at Jabi, Abuja, Monday.

According to the governor, the visit to his predecessor was to show solidarity for his aspiration towards becoming the national chairman of APC.

“I am supporting Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to be the next national chairman of the APC because he is fit, competent, reliable, a founding member of the defunct Congress for Progress Change (CPC) in the merger that gave birth to our great party, the APC.

“I and the state stakeholders of the APC have since endorsed him, as he has set up a machinery for a united party devoid of rancour.”

“I am hoping that everybody will do the best they can so that at the end of the day, we will win the legacies of PMB.”

On Senator Adamu’s ambition, the governor said: “He is a Nigerian, a member of the APC and he has the right to contest for any position.”

He called on all the people to ensure that they vote for the right candidate in all elections towards the growth and development of the country.

It would be recalled that last month, all the stakeholders of the APC in Nasarawa State had endorsed the candidature of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the position of APC national chairman, but just last week, Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s posters emerged in Abuja contesting for the same position.