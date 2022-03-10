From Obinna Odogwu, Awka
Representative of Anambra Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, has made some revelations on why the gender bills suffered defeat in the legislative chambers.
A member of Peoples Democratic Party, she said cultural and religious factors were partly responsible for the non-passage of the bills. She also revealed that some of their male counterparts didn’t vote; hence, the female lawmakers’ inability to pull through.
“The gender bills failed in the National Assembly because most of the men did not vote because of culture, norm, tradition, custom, religion and so many other considerations.
“We lobbied very vigorously to ensure we get our colleagues to vote but unfortunately, many of them did not vote. But that will not deter us. We will continue to represent those bills and I believe that sooner than later they will understand the need for us to have at least 35 per cent women representation in both chambers,” she said.
The lawmaker, however, praised the women for their resilience and doggedness, saying the women in the country and, indeed, around the world have proved they have the capacity to lead and get good results. I urge our women to continue to push further; a woman is a unifier, a builder, a developer, a woman is all. I celebrate women and I believe every woman will succeed,” Ekwunife said.
What Nigerian Women failed to understand clearly about Democracy and its principles as well as Democratic philosophy concerning elected offices and appointment offices Constitutionally and Statutorily, There are No provisions in the law that prescribed particular gender for an elected or appointment offices since there is No provisions of law that specifically says Male or Female as part of requirements for an elected or appointment offices it obviously mean that both Male and Female has 100% Democratic rights on matter of leadership without limitation however it was morally unacceptable to lobbied for what belonged to you 100% democratically while agitating for 35% affirmative position DEMOCRATICALLY amounted to putting limitation to CAGE future political ambition of Nigerian Women by themselves.
These long suffering of Nigerian Women in the Male dominated political arena with a barbaric political culture that subjected Women to an inferior on matters of Democratic leadership can be Redressed without making any law because if Majority of elected office holders as executive since 1999 are not Gender Biased with their executive leadership style there would be No Need for Gender Bill Because If Men are not Gender Biased in Democratic society, They will Use their executive leadership style to creates a political culture that allowed Women to use their Knowledge and Wisdom for Nation Building as well gives them maximum support to succeed, This is DEMOCRATICALLY Possible by Good Men of Honor. If late Former President of LIBYA- M. GHADAFI uses Fourty Female trained Bodyguards to travel anywhere in the world while some of His Quotes are testimonies which believed strongly in Women Knowledge and Wisdom as solutions to society So Is this Man A Dictator?
Since there are not Good Men of Virtue in Nigeria like late Gaddafi , Nigerian Women themselves should be politically United by ensure that 2023 election produced Female Governors in Lagos, IMO,Kano and Kwara States as the only Democratic solutions to Gender Biased and its barbaric political culture that subjected Women to an Inferior and Beggars of what belonged to them 100% democratically however if these States Produced Female Governors They will use their executive leadership style to appoint 100% Women in their state executive cabinet therefore in Two years The Female Governors will proffered Knowledge based and permanent solutions to all Gender related injustice and inequality without making any law and without competition with Male Governors.
This is DEMOCRATICALLY possible of Nigerian Women can be politically United and elected as Governor.