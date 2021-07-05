A security expert and retired deputy controller general (DCG) of the Civil Defence Corps, Aminu Kofar Soro, has explained the reason the initiator of the National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE) is seeking legislative approval for the organisation from the National Assembly.

The initiator of the security outfit, Baba Mohammed, has approached the National Assembly, through a Bill, seeking legislative approval for the organisation to operate legally in the country.

The Bill has scaled the first and second reading awaiting the third and final reading.

Soro, in an interview in Abuja, said: “For the agency to work and work well, it needs the legal rule and regulation as legal teeth to bark and bite properly,” disclosing that, “the current NATFORCE Director General, Mohammed, has commenced efforts towards ensuring it gets this legal teeth.”

He commended Mohammed for taking the right steps toward legislative endorsement of NATFORCE to operate in Nigeria legally as a recognised security outfit.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.