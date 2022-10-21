From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has disclosed reasons it suspended its National Youth Leader,

Eragbe Anslem and appointed his deputy, Prince Kennedy to act in his position.

Anslem was suspended through a letter signed by LP National Chairman, Julius Abure and National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, dated 18th October.

According to LP National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, the former National Youth Leader was suspended for six months over alleged signature forgery with which he carried out unofficial assignments and Issuances of certificates to unknown groups without the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) or the National Chairman.

The ex-youth leader was also accused of launching a fund mobilisation website to receive funds without the approval of the NWC or the National Chairman.

He was also said to have written several letters to some individuals without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.