From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As the blame-game for the low electricity generation continues, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has accused the generation companies (GENCOs) for the nationwide blackout. “The media has been awash with reports that TCN has reduced the load allocation to distribution companies. That information is incorrect. The correct position is that TCN can only transmit the quantum of power generated by GenCos through the national grid to distribution load centres nationwide.

“For clarity, TCN does not generate electricity and therefore can only transport cumulative generation from all the generation companies nationwide to distribution load centres. The distribution companies are responsible for end-users consumption. TCN allocates power to distribution companies based on approved percentage (formula approved by Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), of the total generation available per hour or on day-ahead nomination” TCN said in a statement.

The statement also noted that presently, the cumulative generation nationwide is low and generation companies have attributed this to several factors including poor gas supply, fault in generating units of generating companies, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, all of which have caused most power generating companies to limit their generation, and sometimes not generate at all.