Gilbert Ekezie and Perpetua Egesimba

The event was a gathering of media moguls, captains of industry and eminent personalities from across the country. It was the public presentation of the maiden copy of the Nigerian Xpress, a print and online newspaper, in Lagos.

Held at The Colonades Hotel and Event Centre, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, it was anchored by Mr. Gbenga Adeyinka.

Speaking on the topic “2019: The Media and the Challenge of Free and Fair Elections,” the director-general of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Is’haq Modibo Kawu, and the provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to always conduct free and fair elections in Nigeria. They also urged journalists to be professional in their reportage while covering elections.

The chairman on the occasion, Dr. Nurudeen Muhammad, while speaking on the dangers of sensationalising news, said he was once a victim of media sensationalism and maintained that the practice does not really sell news. He explained that, even if sensationalism would sell news in the immediate, it would eventually hurt the credibility of the source and medium.

He urged the newspaper’s team to ensure that the platform remained credible, balanced and unsentimental, stressing that credibility was all that the newspaper required to excel.

“How we communicate Nigeria to the outside world, how we narrate it, how we discuss it is very important because the black race is waiting for a country that can organise

its people to become a superpower in the world. With the variables on ground, only Nigeria has the potential to do that,” Muhammad said.

In his welcome address, the managing director/editor-in-chief of the Nigerian Xpress, Steve Nwosu, promised that the paper would deliver factual news and great entertainment that would add value to life, while also applying the best journalistic practices and citizen engagement.

He said the emergence of the newspaper was informed by the need to make a difference in fulfilling the information needs of Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, class, gender, religion and political convictions.

“Envisioned as a marketplace of ideas, this latest edition to the array of newspapers in the Nigerian media industry will be a one-stop shop for information, education and entertainment. It seeks to bridge the gap between the professionalism of the traditional media and the innovativeness of the new media,” he said.

Nwosu noted that the paper, whose motto is to deliver “news as it breaks,” would be a friend to all that wish for the good of everyone. He also pledged that the media team would be firm in the pursuit of truth, justice and fairness to all, regardless of tongue, colour and status.

“The Nigerian Xpress is coming on board with a management team that has logged over 350 years of cumulative journalism and media management experience that cuts across virtually all the major titles in the country. It would uplift the freedom, dignity and economic empowerment of Nigerians and also encourage, as well as support causes and programmes that improve literacy and leadership,” Nwosu said.

On the challenges in the media industry, The Nigerian Xpress MD said the industry, regarded as the fourth estate of the realm, has no budgetary allocation, stressing that the media was always left with nothing. He also lamented the dearth of newspaper readership, noting that online platforms were coming up stronger and taking over.

His words: “We are talking about the problem of declining reading culture, online challenge and low funding of the media. That is why it appears the media is really suffering.”

On the sustainability of the publication, Nwosu said he was optimistic that, in the next five years, the publication would be competing favourably with big national papers in Nigeria. He also assured the audience that it would have a strong online base, as majority of its reporters were oriented in that regard.

Secretary to the Lagos State government and co-chairman of the event, Mr. Tunji Bello, expressed delight at the editorial team’s effort so far. He noted that Nigeria was going to be blessed with a very fine competitor in the news business. He also pledged his unwavering support for the publication.

Chief executive officer of Colonades Hotel, Mr. Charles Odunukwe, commended Nwosu and his team for the bold steps they took in publishing the Nigerian Xpress newspaper. He also assured the team of his support, even as he asserted that it was evident that the team had all that was needed to succeed.