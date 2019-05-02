James Ojo, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has explained his absence at the May Day rally for workers.

He was billed to address the workers, however, his speech was delivered by the Minister of State, Mr Stephen Ocheni.

Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe in a statement said Ngige could not attend the rally because he was down with flu, contrary to claim by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba that the minister bolted because he was afraid to face the workers’ anger over his maltreatment of Chief Frank Kokori, who he declined to swear in as chairman of the board of Nigeria Social Investment Trust Fund (NSITF).

“The minister has been down with flu since last Sunday. He met his doctors last Monday and has since been at home recuperating,” the statement said.

On the minimum wage, he stated that that Act is of immediate effect from April 18, 2019, and hence all entities, States and Local Governments are to start paying immediately.

Meanwhile, Ayuba and the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama has called on workers to remain vigilant until the full implementation of the new minimum wage is achieved.

They urged government to quickly finalise salary adjustment across the payroll of civil servants.

“We have already wasted a lot of time arriving at the minimum wage; we should not waste a single more second implementing the minimum wage across board,” they warned.

The Labour leaders also cautioned against unlawful and illegal withholding of contributory pension deductions from workers salaries.

President of the ULC, Joe Ajaero, who spoke in Lagos threatened industrial action against private employers or states who fail to reflect the changes.

He said the implementation phase of the law is a critical stage that should be backed by dogged demand for compliance from all employers.

“We are happy that many governors have indicated willingness to comply but it is important that others come on board. We also want private employers to immediately comply to avoid unsavoury consequences.” Ajaero said the price of defending the rights of workers and masses has always been high, but he said the Organised Labour will remain committed to protecting that interest regardless of the scale of resistance encountered.

He also expressed worry over the increasing debt profile of the nation.

“In the last three years, Nigeria’s debt profile has grown to almost $30 billion, reducing the opportunity for fiscal flexibility. While the unemployment rate is expanding, the Human Development Index categorises Nigeria among the worst. The Misery Index leaves Nigeria in negative territory”, he stated.