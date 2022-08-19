The Niger government says it subscribes to At-Risk Children Programme (ARC-P) to implement better development programmes.

A statement issued by Lawal Tanko, the Information Officer in the Office of Secretary to the State Government on Friday in Minna, said that there would be a workshop to sensitise the public to the fundamentals of ARC-P.

The statement stated the develoment programmes of ARC-P to include Basic Literacy and Numeracy, Health and Nutrition, Entrepreneurial, Financial Literacy and Vocational Skills.

“Others are Creativity and Digital Skills, Agriculture, Environment and Climate Change, Security, Sports and Life Skills and Incentivisation Intervention Package for the out-of school-children.

“Arrangements have been concluded on the 2-day stakeholders’ workshop slated for between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 in Minna,” it said.

The statement further explained that “ARC-P is a solution to the prolonged and well-documented vulnerabilities of children who have lacked social protection and the luxury of basic formal education.

“The programme is a designed initiative of the Federal Government under the Office of the Vice-President led by the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment”.(NAN)