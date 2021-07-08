From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has linked the high cost of input, use of unimproved breeds in aquaculture and lack of finances to the shortfall in fish production when the country needs about 3.6 metric tons of fish annually to feed its population.

Nanono, who spoke in yesterday in Abuja during the International Dailogue on the Transformation and Future of Acquatic Food Systems in the country, noted that Nigeria produces a paltry 1.1 million tons with a deficit of 2.6.

He, however reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards improving aquaculture sub sector, increase domestic production of fish to reduce importation of frozen fish into the country.

Represented by the Director, Fisheries and Aquaculture Department, Dr. Ime Umoh,” he said: “Dispite the potential impacts of the fisheries and aquaculture resources, the sector is however confronted with numerous challenges including high cost of inputs, use of unimproved breeds in aquaculture, need for improved access to finance.

“The vision of Mr. President is to grow Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector to achieve a hunger-free Nigeria through agriculture that drives income growth, accelerate achievements of food and nutritional security, generates employment and transform Nigeria into a leading player in global food/fish market to create wealth for millions of practitioners.”

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, represented by the Head of Aquaculture and Deputy Director, Fisheries and Aquaculture Department, Istifanus Pwaspo added that “fish is one of the cheapest and predominant sources of animal protein in Nigeria.

“It accounts for about 50% of total animal protein consumed in Nigeria with per caput consumption of 17.5 Kg /person/year.”

According to him, “It is estimated that over 10 million Nigerians are actively engaged in primary and secondary fisheries operations. The contribution of fisheries to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is about 4.5%”.

However, the Country Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Dr. Michael Ojo, stated that Nigeria has seen significant growth in production over the past 18 years “but we still have a large supply deficit limiting access for consumers and potentially contribution to relatively high cost of aquatic foods.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.