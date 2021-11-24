Archbishop and Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion, Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, has appealed to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) not to embark on another strike, saying it would spell further doom for the education and already jaundiced development of Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed, he said the recent threat by union to embark on another strike leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

He expressed particular worries about the danger incessant closure of varsities portends for the nation and pleaded with ASUU not to give effect to their threat.

The clergyman also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to demonstrate a sense of responsibility and statesmanship by honouring its earlier agreement with ASUU.

“When one considers the emoluments of members of ASUU compared to that of political office holders, one cannot but agree that ASUU demands are reasonable. The government should, therefore, please think about the parents who not only pay their taxes but also struggle to send their children to school with high expectations.

Archbishop Olumakaiye admonished the government to honour its own side of the agreement and forestall the impending ASUU strike in order not to dim the lofty expectations.

“It is an established fact that the fastest and easiest way to destroy a nation is to ensure that the education sector is destroyed. Knowledge is power. The Holy Bible affirms that people who lack knowledge are likely to perish.

The government should please note that paying inadequate attention to the education sector is akin to sitting on a keg of gunpowder. God forbid that we continue to retrogress rather than progress as a nation,” Olumakaiye warned.

