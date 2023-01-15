From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Primate and Metropolitan, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, yesterday, said that Nigeria has remained ungovernable because her present leaders have compromised in many ways due to selfish and sectional interests.

This, he said, was the reason for the insecurity, hunger, poverty and all sorts of evil things that have held the country bound.

Ndukuba spoke to newsmen in Enugu shortly after dedicating the Dental and Ear/Nose/Throat Department of the Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, owned by the Anglican Diocese of Enugu as part of the events to mark 69th birthday, 33rd consecration anniversary, 42nd marriage anniversary and divine healing thanksgiving of the Bishop of Enugu and Archbishop of Enugu Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma today.

The primate who lamented the deplorable situation of Nigeria occasioned by bad leadership said there was however hope as Nigerians have the opportunity on February 25 to use their votes wisely and vote out bad leaders and enthrone a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness and rule of law would be the order of the day.

He said: “Every Nigerian is aware of something, that things have fallen apart. It is clear that the centre cannot hold because those leading us now have in one way or the other compromised the things that needed to be done, for their own selfish or sectional interest. And because of that Nigeria has become ungovernable, in terms of insecurity, hunger, poverty and all sorts of things that have gone wrong.

“And even in the appointments of those who take care of different sectors of the economy and the government. Look out for every news everyday no matter the session, when we talk of security, economy, education, when we talk of even water resources, name it, you’ll see the same group of people. But this is a nation that is multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic and multi-religious and yet a section of this nation has hijacked everything and it is the same people that will begin to cry wolf tomorrow.

“Do unto others as you would like them to do to you is a very wonderful principle both in the scripture and in dealing with one another.

The way things have gone has not been for the good of the citizens of this nation. Those in authority may have tried their best but in some cases they have lacked the political will to take the stand they should take in order to make things work and where there is no justice, there can never be peace. Where some sections are oppressed, I believe that the country will not be healthy and that is what we have suffered so far.”

The Primate urged the people to ensure they collect their PVCs and use it to show resentment for the unjust treatment they have received from the bad leaders by voting them out.

“Why am I taking time to say these? If you know that you have not liked the way things have gone and you know that things can be better, this is the time every one of us as citizens of Nigeria must get involved. Thank God for this opportunity for us to use the printing of our thumb to change the government.

“We want to urge our people, every citizen, go and collect your PVC and do not sell your PVC, on 25th of February go and vote. Vote for people, politicians or leaders that will be mindful of our plight, of our suffering. Vote for credible people who will govern us, vote for those who are not out there for what they will get, vote for those who will be touched by the plight of the ordinary Nigerians and we are believing God that Nigeria must change and get better and all of us have a role to play and this role we must never fail.

“We will continue to pray but prayer is not enough, we must take action. If you know that you don’t like the way things have been and we want to change the way we are doing things in this nation, let us go out and vote credible leaders.

“We are not voting any party, we are voting for people, we are voting for those who can stand. So no matter their party, when you see a man or woman who will be able to represent us well and do what we need and required to be done, let us go for them. Vote for people and not party, don’t sell your vote,” he said.

While calling on INEC to ensure that the election was fair and credible he said, “We are demanding that none of the key INEC officers should be changed until this work is done and finished. So we pray that God will give us such a peaceful election and as politicians continue in their political campaigns, we are asking that they be mindful, that they campaign on issues and policies and things they would do.