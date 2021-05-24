From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the country is in disarray due to injustice and unfair treatments to some sections of the country.

The governor, therefore, advocated partnership between government and the people predicated on equity, fairness and justice for the country to truly develop

Okowa stated this in Asaba during a state banquet in honour of retiring chief judge of the state, Marshal Umukoro.

According to him, in such partnership, consideration of equity and rights of all is paramount, and that the people must be treated fairly and equitably in all dealings.

He insisted that the resolutions of the southern governors’ meeting were in the best interest of the nation, adding that the governors spoke to regain the nation.

“It is my hope that Nigerians will realise that for us to truly develop and have the Nigeria of our dream, there is need for a partnership based on equity, fairness and justice, and a partnership that realises we are all equals,” Okowa said.

He disclosed there was mutual respect between his office and that of the chief judge which accounted for the successes they had both achieved.

The governor thanked the retiring jurist for his outstanding accomplishments in the state’s judiciary, and urged him to always render advice and mentorship as a role model to the new generation of judges in the state.

“I am very happy that we have been able to host this dinner in honour of our retiring chief judge who has served the state for 28 years and for six years as chief judge.

“I am happy because for two occasions I was sworn in as governor, he performed that role of administering oath of office on me.

“I thank God that throughout his tenure in office we worked very closely and I had the full cooperation of both the legislature and the judiciary and if it had gone otherwise, I am sure we wouldn’t have been able to do what we have achieved,” he said.

Okowa said he would continue to be guided by the truth in all his dealings with the people and sued for continued cooperation of the people in the remaining two years of his tenure.

Umukoro, in his remark, thanked the governor, the state government and guests on the occasion for the honour done to him and his family, adding that he would remain grateful to the governor for granting full autonomy to the judiciary during his tenure as chief judge.

He also thanked judicial workers in the state for their support and cooperation and urged them to extend same to his successor.