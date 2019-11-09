The Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has described leadership as the capacity for far-sighted visioning. Obi said this yesterday while delivering the keynote address at the 50th anniversary of the foundation of Daughters of Divine Love at the Bishop Okoye University, Apakpa Nike, Enugu.

Relating what happened to the fond memories relieved about the founder of Daughters of Divine Love congregation, late Bishop Godfrey Okoye, Obi said: “I have listened to people’s speeches and testimonies about the positive vision of the founder of your congregation, Bishop Godfrey Okoye and the verdict is that the development of the congregation today is built on his vision fifty years ago. This is leadership – the ability to set whatever organization or institution or country one is leading on the right paths that even after one had left, the people would continue to remember him through his work.

Obi said that sadly enough, Nigeria was yet to experience the good things about leadership because her leaders over the years, were yet to do the necessary things such as massive support to education.

“We regretted that rather government supporting institutions that are assisting her in the provision of education, they went the extreme of taken those schools from them for reasons bothering on sheer insensitivity. “To repay the damage done to education was part of the reasons I returned schools to their owners,” Obi said.

Obi thanked Daughters of Divine Love for all their efforts towards building a better humanity through spreading their tentacles to all the parts of the world. He encouraged them to sustain their support and love for education and provision of healthcare.

Speaking at the event, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Callistus Onaga said it was refreshing working on the foot parts of the late bishop Okoye. The mother General of the Congregation, Mother Mary Dike said one of the most memorable parts of the event was listening to what she called “leadership lessons”, from a first class leader.