Chinelo Obogo

Former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, has expressed fears over the future of the country, saying unless Nigeria changes its ‘military decree-based’ laws, it will never make progress.

Akande said this, yesterday, during the public presentation of the book: “The Bisi Akande Phenomenon” at the University of Lagos.

Said Akande: “50 years ago, Nigeria was most enjoyable; we had the freedom of what a true democracy should be, at least individually, but it appears today that everyone now lives in fear. I think our laws are military decree-based, and these laws cannot be used to sustain democracy. As long as we use these military decree-based laws, our democracy will never prosper.

“Our religions are mostly imported and because of that, we seem neither to be good Christians or good Muslims. We merely live in fear, and when there are problems, we have no laboratories to go, so we retire to churches and mosques for vigils. A country that remains like this may celebrate its 60th Independence anniversary but will never celebrate 100 years It seems that our education is colonial. It ends in literacy without numeracy. Education of a community that is not science-based, cannot be technologically good, and a community without technology cannot be industrialised and if you are not industrialised, you may end up in poverty,” Akande said.