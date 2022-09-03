From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Some Christian leaders on Saturday said it is time for Nigeria to raise new generations of ‘giant killers’ also known as problem solvers or solution providers with a view to achieving a healthy, economically viable, educationally advanced and prosperous nation.

They gave the advice at the Youth Mega Jam, tagged: ‘Giant Killers’ held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, organised by the Christ Life Church, as part of the activities, lined up to kickstart the 40th Holy Ghost Convention of the Christian denomination, with the theme: ‘The King of Glory’.

Thousands of youth from different parts of the country, and educational institutions attended the programme, ahead of the official opening declaration of the convention on Sunday, September 4, by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The Youth Mega Jam was personally attended by the founder of the Christ Life Church and National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, and his wife, Tokunbo, as well as other top clerics from the church.

The Christian leaders that gave the advice include the minister-in-charge of New Generation Christ Life Church in Lagos Pastor Isaac Oke; founder and Senior Pastor, David Christian Centre (DCC), Lekki, Lagos, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, and his wife, Mildred; Pastor Dayo Fatanmi; and a gospel singer, Ada Ehi.

According to them, the country must take the deliberate step to raise the new generations of problem solvers or solution providers to the myriad of socio-economic and political challenges besetting the country. They told the story of how David killed Goliath in the Bible, saying David stands as a giant killer and Goliath also stands for the giant because he was nine feet and six inches tall, apart from being a warrior.

Pastor Oke, who is the Global Youth Pastor of the Christ Life Church, spoke to the youth on the topic: ‘Defeating Goliath for Life’, taking his text from I Samuel 17 from the Holy Bible. He stated that Goliath stands for challenges or situations of life that are negative, adding that deliberate efforts must be made to ensure that Nigerian youth will become solution providers to the problems of Nigeria, Africa and the world.

In the same vein, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, and his wife addressed the Nigerian youth on how to be problem solvers in marriages. He explained that the problem in society emanated from different families. They noted that when stability in the family is guaranteed, the problems in society would be reduced to the barest minimum.

Pastor Dayo Fatanmi, in his address, told the youth that “there is a giant that always poses as a stumbling block for a child of God that wants to cross to the other part of life, a successful path of life. You need to kill such a giant before it kills you. You need to kill it to achieve your dreams in life because of failure to kill the giant, I mean if you refused to kill him, it will kill your dreams, your potential, your vision and your future and might prevent you from getting to the Promised Land.

“With a giant killer it’s impossible to cross over to a Promised Land and as a new generation, there are some giants that are standing as stumbling blocks that might be blocking you to greater heights and there must be a way out for the children of God.”

The gospel singer, Ada Ehi, also urged the youth to discover their talents so that they can use them to become ‘giant killers’.