By Lukman Olabiyi and Chinenye Anuforo

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has said his aspiration to become Nigeria’s next president is for good of the country.

Tinubu spoke at a parley between current speakers and deputy speakers of APC-led states, said Nigeria needed a courageous leader to effect drastic changes that would boost revenue and build the nation. The meeting with the theme: “The legislature, changing times and Nigeria’s democratic journey”was hosted by the speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The former Lagos State governor described himself as that leader that Nigeria required as from May 2023 to pilot its affairs to greatness.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs. I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria. Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.

“I want to become president legitimately through the ballot, but I reserve the right to brag. I started my teething age of politics in the Senate; I was the youngest and I did well. I am well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of the Chicago State University. I was a student-tutor and one of the most sought-after graduates after school as I had five job offers even before graduation.”