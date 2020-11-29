The WHO global strategy emphasizes this, calling for coordinated action among a wide range of partners: member countries, GAVI, the Global Fund, UNITAID, UICC, the World Bank, and private manufacturers of vaccines and drugs, among others. Funding is another key element, the most critical in fact. Nigerian governments at all levels must take very seriously the pledge to make funding available for the implementation of a national HPV vaccination programme. Fortunately, the cost of the vaccine has dropped considerably, from a high of around $100 per dose, to as low as $4.50 per dose today, thanks to the efforts of GAVI. GAVI recently announced that five vaccine manufacturers are committing to prioritizing and increasing production and supply of the HPV vaccine to eligible countries over the next few years. If these commitments are adhered to, up to 84 million girls would potentially be able to get the life-saving vaccine. This is where the situation gets problematic for a country like Nigeria – we are no longer classified as a GAVI eligible country. GAVI determines eligibility on the basis of per capital gross national income (GNI) – only countries with a per capita income of less than $1,580 are eligible to benefit from GAVI support. Nigeria, with a per capita GNI of 433.449 USD bn in Dec 2019, is therefore not eligible, on account of a theoretical metric that does not account for the fact that we have one of the largest populations of poor and vulnerable people in the world. We are, by virtue of this classification, part of a group of countries aptly described as a “missing middle” – unable to afford negotiated vaccine prices yet ineligible for funding support. Even at $4.50 per dose, the HPV vaccine remains unaffordable and unsustainable for us, without international funding support. The existing scenario of stretched health budgets has been further complicated by the emergence of COVID-19. In Kenya, 400,000 girls missed their vaccinations due to school closures and COVID-19 precautionary measures. It is therefore imperative for global partners to commit to assisting countries like Nigeria, which are no longer eligible for subsidies, to access even lower vaccine prices, and strategic funding arrangements that can help minimize the cost burdens. Without these, the chances of attaining the 2030 goals of the WHO strategy will remain very slim. More tragically, tens of thousands of young girls will be condemned to a future darkened by the prospects of a preventable cancer, in countries where the fragility of health systems often turns a diagnosis into a death sentence. Success is clearly possible. We can see that from the case of Rwanda, a low-income country now in the ninth year of its own programme, and on course to becoming the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer. This success has been made possible on the back of extremely low pricing for HPV vaccines, negotiated at a time when companies were keen to demonstrate to GAVI that it was feasible to roll-out HPV vaccination in the developing world. African leaders must step up and borrow a page from the Pan-American Health Organisation, which created a Fund that allows GAVI-ineligible Latin American and Caribbean countries access HPV vaccines, and also helps guarantee inexpensive pricing through strategies such as pooled procurement. Organizations like the African Development Bank must also join in this urgent and important fight against Cervical Cancer, and expand their support for the health of women and girls alongside their public infrastructure programmes. As things stand, Nigeria must not miss its January 2021 commencement target. In Nigeria total female population reported at 49.33 per cent in 2019 with girls aged between nine and 14 forming the larger proportion. As with polio, there will be little chance of stamping out Cervical Cancer in Africa without stamping it out in Nigeria. The countdown has started.

•Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu is the First Lady of Kebbi State, the founder and CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, and a board member of the Union for International Cancer Control.