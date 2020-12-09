From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom has given reasons why it is important for corruption to be eliminated from the country.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in a statement issued in Abuja said: “Tackling corruption and illicit finance in Nigeria is critical to the country’s prosperity and security, and to addressing poverty and inequality. The money and assets that are stolen from Nigeria directly impact those who need it most. Corruption undermines the rule of law and democracy, diverts resources away from where they are most needed, and creates barriers to doing business.”

The British High Commissioner further said the UK is working in partnership with Nigerian agencies and civil society to tackle corruption and illicit finance.

“The UK is also supporting Nigerian partners to build formal and informal institutions that are more accountable, capable, and responsive and that deliver better public services and more equitable growth.”