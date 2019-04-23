Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd), has reiterated the need to produce functional gunboats to enable the Nigerian Navy effectively patrol the country’s maritime environment.

He said producing these boats locally would also contribute to the growth of the national economy.

The deputy governor stated this at the Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town, Lagos, at the weekend, during the Admiral G. J. Jonah Boat Race, which he sponsored, as part of this year’s activities of the club.

He said: “If we are able to produce gunboats, even if they are not as sophisticated like the ones abroad, even if the aesthetics is not as what we have, even if the amount of money used in producing is slightly higher, so long as they are functional, it would be better for us to build them locally as it would contribute to our own economy.

“As a naval officer, you must understand the tide, the wind and be able to drive all forms of boat before you can succeed as a midshipman.”

He further assured that he would continue to sponsor the race, whether in or out of office, and congratulated those who won prizes in the various competitive aquatic sports.

In his remarks, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, noted that water constitutes 70 percent of the entire earth surface and the maritime environment is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy and that the Nigerian Navy is saddled with the responsibility of defending the riverine territorial integrity of the country.

He also stated that the Navy Sailing Club came into existence in 1985 and was elated to know that after 33 years, the club was still afloat, strong and training athletes in water sports.

Daji also thanked John Jonah for sponsoring the race, adding that he was amazed at his leadership qualities and generosity .