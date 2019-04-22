Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah has reiterated the need to produce functional gun boats to enable the Nigerian Navy effectively patrol the maritime environment of the country.

According to him, producing these boats locally would also contribute to the growth of the Nigerian national economy as importation of such boats would lead to boosting the economy of other countries at our own expense.

He stated this in Lagos at the Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town, over the weekend during the Admiral G. J. Jonah Boat Race, sponsored by him as part of this year’s activities of the Navy Sailing Club.

In his words, “If we are able to produce gun boats, even if they are not as sophisticated like the ones abroad, even if the aesthetics is not as what we have, even if the amount of money used in producing is slightly higher, so long as they are functional, it would be better for us to build them locally as it would contribute to our own economy.”

He also added that “as a naval officer, you must understand the tide, the wind and be able to drive all forms of boat before you can succeed as a midshipman.”

He further assured that he would continue to sponsor the Admiral G. J. Jonah Boat Race, whether in or out of office and congratulated all those that won prizes in the various competitive aquatic sports.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, noted that water constitute 70% of the entire earth surface and the maritime environment is the mainstay of Nigeria‘s economy and that the Nigerian Navy is saddled with the responsibility of defending the riverine territorial integrity of the country.

He also stated that the Navy Sailing Club came into existence in 1985, and was elated to know that after 33 years the Club was still afloat, strong and training athletes in water sports.

Rear Admiral Daji also thanked Retired Rear Admiral John Jonah for sponsoring the Admiral G. J. Jonah Boat Race, adding that he was amazed at his leadership qualities and generosity .

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Navy Captain M. M. Braimah, the current Commodore of the Club as helmsmen of the Club are so designated, said that the Navy Sailing Club was a Recreational Centre as well as a place where people enhance their competences in aquatic sports.

According to him, the Club was also a place where they try to catch them young by training children and young adults in aquatic sports, noting that the various categories for this year’s competition include open water swimming for children, kayak for children and adults, and Laser Sailing for men.

He also stated that he was not surprised that 10 years after retiring from service, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah was still very much interested in the wellbeing of the Club as he was the Sixth Commodore of the Club when he was a Navy Captain in the Nigerian Navy.