Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National President Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, Alhaji Sale Bayari, has said the free movement protocol among the countries that form the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) has been negative impacts on national security of Nigeria.

The free movement protocol, according to him, has allowed people of questionable characters from other countries to gain entrance into Nigeria and they have been causing security challenges, hence the needs to for the Federal Government to review her position and pull-out of the ECOWAS free movement protocol.

Bayari disclosed this when he addressed newsmen at the Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the proposed anti-open grazing bill in the state, which has passed second reading in the state House of Assembly.

On the anti-open grazing bill, the group, however, advocated human face and alternative grazing space before the bill is passed into law in the parliament, adding that small and light weapons are not only in the hands of herdsmen, but all Nigerians are suffering insecurity.

Bayari noted that there has been a drop in kidnapping in the South West since the group met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta recently.

He stated that there are over 300 clans of Fulani extraction and Bororo is one of them, saying generalising the crime of a few on the majority would be tantamount to injustice.

His words: “We pledge today that we shall ensure that our members are law abiding, obedient and respectful to constituted authorities, while promising to go all out to ensure that criminal elements were flushed out of our communities and ethnic group which may even make the enactment of the anti-open grazing law no longer necessary or absolute.

“We call for a human face to this law in the event it becomes absolutely necessary to promulgate and pass into law. We appeal for an alternative grazing space for our means of livelihood, which is the cattle, which we are rearing as peasant traditional stock owners, not as commercial livestock or cattle business stakeholders.”