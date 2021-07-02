From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has canvassed the indivisibility of the country.

Iwuanyanwu who spoke in Abuja when the National Association of University Students (NAUS) conferred on him the ‘Ambassador of University Students,’ said it was better for Nigeria to remain one than to be divided.

He noted that in the past few years, there have been a lot of clamour for the break up of the country, saying it was not the right way to go.

He recalled fighting during the civil war and the injury he sustained that culminated in a surgical operation that was carried out on him at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

The media mogul and serial entrepreneur further said Nigerians were better under one country, even for commercial purposes.

“I am telling you people that one united Nigeria is better for you people than any small enclave. I am telling you people with all honesty and love because you see, the world is coming together.

“It is best to come together. Whatever you produce, even if you are an industrialist and you produce goods, you need them in a bigger market.

“Your country gives you a bigger market. You don’t need a visa, you don’t need to pass through Immigration or Customs to go and sell your goods in your country.

“So, I think really that you people should not support this idea of breakage of the country.”

