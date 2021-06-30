From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Elder Statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has laid emphasis on the indivisibility of Nigeria, condemning calls for the breakup of the federation.

Iwuanyanwu’s call comes on the heels of the Federal Government extraditing to the country on Tuesday separatist leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Iwuanyanwu, who spoke in Abuja when the National Association of University Students (NAUS) conferred on him the title of “Ambassador of University Students” said it was better for Nigeria to remain one than to be divided.

Iwuanyanwu noted that in the past few years there has been plenty of clamour for the break up of the country, stating, however, that it was not the right way to go.

Iwuanyanwu recalled fighting during the civil war and the injury he sustained that culminated in a surgical operation that was carried out on him at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

The media mogul and entrepreneur said that Nigerians were better off under one country.

‘I am telling you people that one united Nigeria is better for you people than any small enclave. I am telling you people with all honesty and love because, you see, the world is coming together,’ he stated.

‘It is best to come together. Whatever you produce, even if you are an industrialist and you produce goods, you need them in a bigger market.

‘Your country gives you a bigger market. You don’t need a visa, you don’t need to pass through Immigration or Customs to go and sell your goods in your country.

‘So I think really that you people should not support this idea of breakage of the country.’

While noting that things were far from perfect in the country, Iwuanyanwu told the NAUS leaders that the most important thing was that they had the power of the ballot and that they should use it to remove a government that was not doing well.

‘I don’t see why people think that the way to remove government is by saying they are going out of the country. How can you leave your country?,’ Iwuanyanwu queried.

In his remarks, NAUS Senate President Ibrahim Lawal said the association is satisfied with Iwuanyanwu’s commitment to transforming the lives of ordinary people, particularly students and women within and outside his vicinity.

Lawal, who was represented by NAUS National Clerk Abraham Ibrahim, added that Iwuanyanw’s good work speaks very loud for him, which was why the body decided to appreciate and also encourage Iwuanyanwu for his efforts.

