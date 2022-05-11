Businessman and popular Nigerian jeweller, Ayodele Donye Samson, founder of E4luxury Jewellery, has explained why celebrities in Nigeria patronise his brand.

E4luxury is a Jewellery and watch company established by Samson over five years ago. The company’s services are top notch and it creatively carves out some of the world’s finest jewellery designs on all sorts of adornments in stones, with specification to customers’ choices.

E4luxury’s products and services are exclusive and majorly for those who can afford them. But the growth of the company is an indication that even in that class, patronage has been mind-blowing and become a very strong enterprise.

Discussing why celebrities have come to recognise the company as their one-stop shop for all they need, Samson, who is better known as E4luxury, said his services are quality-based.

“Celebrities associate with our brand because of the quality of products we offer and the class we stand for. They cannot afford to go for less as they consider cheap luxury stuff as demeaning to their status at home and abroad”, E4luxury stated.

Speaking on how the name of the brand was strategically coined, the entrepreneur disclosed:

“E4Luxury Jewellers is a coinage derived from simple concepts. The E stands for Entertainment, while 4 is my favourite number and ‘Luxury Jewellers’ which is self-explanatory, described what we do and stand for.

“We have many top celebrity friends and clients, but for some business reasons, I wouldn’t want to start mentioning their names. Some of them are private persons, who prefer to keep some aspects of their life out of the public limelight”, said E4luxury.

The Lead City University graduate of Mass Communication has always emphasised the place of training and increased capacity in the business.

E4luxury recently revealed that he adequately prepared himself before going into the business.

“I made up my mind to go into this business during my National Service years,” E4luxury disclosed.

Speaking further, E4luxury said, “” I did my extensive research and analysis and also weighed the result critically before deciding to give it a shot, and of course, I ensured I attended professional training for the business.”