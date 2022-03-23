By Tosin Ajirire

Xiaomi recently launched into the Nigerian market the Redmi Note series, bringing along with it three all-new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

According Xingyu Yang, Xiaomi’s sales manager, the Redmi Note series is loaded with stronger specifics and features. She added that the smartphone brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display and SoC, making its performance more accessible than before. Yang highlighted the uniqueness of Xiaomi products:

Journey of Xiaomi to Nigeria

Xiaomi’s journey into Nigeria’s market has been very interesting. Xiaomi officially entered the Nigerian market three years ago. The brand has recorded massive success with the Redmi Notes. It’s been a journey of smiles and satisfaction from lots of Nigerians. We are currently in the fourth year, and Xiaomi is already number three in the market. Redmi Note 11 Series has been well accepted worldwide. Globally, in the last 10 years, we have sold over 240 million units of the Redmi Note Series. That means there is a big community of people enjoying the product. We are confident that Nigerian consumers will love the Redmi Note 11 Series.

Consumers’ response to Xiaomi products

Nigerian consumers love our products. We offer a very innovative product at a reasonable price. For instance, Xiaomi’s product is 30 or 40 per cent less than that of our competitors. We not only sell products, we also have an emotional connection with the consumer. We have community engagement, brand ambassadors, abundant activities, and interactions with our consumers.

Value of African smartphone market

According to data, the shipment of smartphones to Africa in 2021 was around 90 million units. This figure was a 30 per cent increase compared to 2020. The Nigerian market is growing fast year by year. In terms of smartphones, Nigeria occupies about 20 per cent of the market share in Africa.

Features that make Redmi Note 11 Series unique

In terms of camera features, the 108MP camera has a 9-in-1 camera, which combines 9 small pixels into 1 Super Pixel and achieves a bigger size of the Super Pixel, which not only improves the image quality in low light conditions, but also improves the captured speed.

For Redmi Note 11 Pro, we provide upgrades in charging speeds (from 33W to 67W); the device is an all-round contender at this price range. Talking about charging speed, the series supports fast charging. The large 5,000mAh capacity battery should offer enough power for daily usage. In addition, Redmi Note 11 Pro supports 67W turbo charging, while Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 support 33W Pro fast charging, efficient for daily charging scenarios.

Concerning display, Redmi Note 11 Pro features 6.67” FHD + AMOLED DotDisplay, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature a more compact 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay. The highlight of designs includes a trendy flat-edge design, featuring a matte-finish that not only resists fingerprints but also gives off a smooth texture and luxurious feel.

Is there the privilege of after-sales service for this product and other Xiaomi brands?

We have centers nationwide that provide after-sales service to consumers. But for Redmi Note 11 Series especially, we have six months screen guarantee, which means that Xiaomi can fix broken screens for customers for free within six months.