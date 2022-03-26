By Vivian Onyebukwa

Ngozi Omambala is the Managing Director of NMO Management, an entertainment outfit and also the founder of ‘Loud ‘N’ Proud Live Series’, multi-artiste live music platform for established and upcoming musicians. A chartered accountant from the Leeds Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, she was inspired to go into entertainment when she spent the early part of her career working at London’s most popular urban radio station Kiss FM (UK), overseeing branded concerts, shows and radio programmes as producer of various music shows. She was also the entertainment editor for women of colour lifestyle publications: Pride magazine UK, Europe. As an entrepreneur, she has worked with singers, designers and models. Her Pan African Music Fashion Runway (MFR), referred to as Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand, is an annual cultural showcase platform, blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence. It is a celebration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage. In this interview, she spoke on fashion-related issues and fashion generally.

What fashion style is in vogue?

Being who you are and letting it reflect in your own image and fashion style, will always reign supreme.

Ankara is in vogue, what can you say about it?

Beautiful! Authentic African fabrics and prints, its vibrant colours, bring life to garments and represents a celebration of culture through fashion and the arts.

How can you describe Nigerian fashion industry?

Vibrant, unique and creative – an exponential growth industry internationally.

What are the chances of Nigerian fashion excelling in foreign market?

It’s already happening. Some of our high profile global celebrities celebrate and endorse our fashion industry and proudly showcase ‘brand Nigeria’. Ngozi Chimamanda Adiche comes to mind. Such action will obviously have positive impact on foreign markets. Recently the UK Deputy High Commissioner for Nigeria at Pan African 7th annual Music Fashion Runway, has expressed an initiative to support Nigerian fashion abroad and has taken proactive steps to push this narrative.

Nigerians are said to be the most fashionable in the world. Do you believe that?

I believe as a race, we Nigerians take great pride in our appearance. Our culture and fashion is expression of this beautiful phenomenon that we as Nigerians/Africans excel in naturally.

Some people follow trend and wear things whether it fits them or not. What is your advice to them?

Knowing yourself is key to understanding what suits you without any reference to trends. Lead, not follow. Set your own personal trends and be comfortable in your own skin. People get inspired in different ways; some through trends which is ok too. However, try and avoid being a slave to trends. Set your own and inspire others.

What is your advice to upcoming designers?

Work hard. Allow the uniqueness of your designs shine through creatively. Your brand is your business. Your business is your investment in yourself. Remain on top of your fashion game.

What is style?

Timeless, personal and unique

How best do you like to dress?

Depending on the occasion: casual/smart; comfort is key; proudly African.

As a chartered accountant, what is your interest in the entertainment world?

I qualified as a chartered accountant in the UK where l was born. I also had a background in entertainment because my father who was a chartered accountant in the UK was also a promoter of African music in Europe. So, l worked on the both side by side.