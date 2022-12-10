From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs, otherwise known as Pyrates Confraternity, has disclosed why Nigerian foreign missions are underperforming. The body listed inadequate budgetary provision, corruption, low competence among Nigerian diplomatic staff, inadequate staff strength, the politicisation of foreign service, the appointment of non-professionals or political diplomats and lack of synergy between the diplomatic missions and the headquarters, as some of the issues hindering the optimal service delivery of the embassies.

In a research document unveiled in Abuja and titled ‘State of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates,’ NAS said the issue of Nigerian embassies has constantly been a source of concern to Nigerians in the diaspora, Nigerians at home, and friends of Nigeria who are embarrassed by all manners of stories about the situation and services at the embassies.

In the executive summary, the association further said it decided to commission a study to determine the actual condition of the embassies and consulates through the #OurVotesCount initiative. It said the method of study involved site visitation to the embassies and consulates, desktop review and analysis of 358 respondents from a cross-sectional survey.

It noted: “The general perception is that Nigerian missions are not living up to the expectations of Nigerians and foreigners who use the services they provide. In addition, the general impression is that the staff show some apathetic attitude towards the plights of Nigerians.” The National Association of Seadogs, however, said the situation was not all gloom.