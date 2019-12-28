The Speaker of Hackney, Councilor Kam Adams is from Owo in Ondo State. He has been in the United Kingdom for over 40 years, out of which he has lived in Hoxton for 37 years. He was elected to represent his ward in 2014. Very passionate about social justice and helping vulnerable residents and young people access the best opportunities, his party members felt it is time to serve as the first citizen of the Borough. He spoke with Saturday Sun a day after a special remembrance ceremony for fallen heroes in Hackney. In his office, he went down memory lane about life, journey into politics and others.

Tell us more about yourself

I’m Councilor Kam Adams, Speaker of Hackney, the Civic Mayor for the year 2019-2020. That’s my job at the moment. As an active member of my local ward, I have participated in the social and justice political landscapes, a member of the Residents Association and Estate Tenants Committee. I have also been a member of the De Beauvoir Community First Panel, which used to recommend local projects for funding and has supported local residents across the Hoxton ward.

Before then what do you do, I mean your profession?

I’m an economist and IT expert as well. I teach and sometimes I work at Cisco as network engineer. I also work at Nortel Networks.

How did you come into politics and what’s your duty so far as a Speaker?

I was reluctant to come into politics through a friend of mine that was a counselor. Being someone that actually did Econometrics as a discipline plus Political Economy as a student, we always had argument on politics and about economy. He was the one that brought me into politics. He asked me to visit one of their meetings. He was willing to pay for me to join which I refused. He persisted, later I had to succumb. That was how I came into politics. Also, from my background in teaching young people, I understand how important it is to provide the right kind of support. My experiences have developed my commitment to growth in the Borough and ensuring nobody is left behind. I hope to bridge the gap between businesses and residents to ensure everyone has access to the exciting growth and opportunities available in the Borough.

I’m passionate about raising awareness about the role of the Speaker in Hackney, plan, attend as many events and visit many organisations as possible, especially those that are underrepresented and need their voices heard.

Which party are you?

Initially, I wasn’t in any party. I never thought I would actively participate in politics. I was a loyal Labour voter. That is why I believe I’m going to make a difference with the way I talk, with the way I passionately defend my residence; all that really encouraged me to join. We have 32 Boroughs. Hackney is one of the Boroughs. I joined Labour Party between 15 and 20 years ago.

How has it been as a speaker?

I became the speaker in May this year. Before that I was the Deputy Speaker for a year. The popular thing is that you are elected by your peers, who are the Councilors. You are the first citizen of the Borough. For instance, if the queen is coming to the Borough you are expected to welcome the Queen, as I said, you are the first citizen of the Borough. People want to see you dress up in ceremonial regalia as the Ambassador of the Borough. You are also introducing the Borough to the outside world. For instance, we had a training with Haifa in Israel, and Barbados, Grenada, and Cortège in Germany. All these places they invite you and you go there and they also come here to visit you. Recently, we had nurses from Haifa coming here and our nurses go to Haifa as well as an exchange. That, I suggested to some Nigerians, that this is part of the benefits that we can get whereby we have exchange of civil servants come to Nigeria to teach them good practice, same thing we have nurses from the good hospitals in London getting their expertise coming to Nigeria to deliver their expertise. But as we may see, most Nigerians never celebrate their own. They always think we are looking for contracts even something they could get for free, they debar themselves thinking you want to ask for contracts. These are the kinds of things they are missing at home.

Would you one day want to get into politics in Nigeria?

The way they do politics here is quite different from the way they do politics in Nigeria. Nigerian politics is based on godfatherism; if you don’t know somebody or if you don’t have money you cannot actually be part of them. Here in the UK, it’s a little better; it’s a level playing field for most people, depending on the party you are in. At least, a level playing field meritorious system, whereby if you have done something for the party, actively helping the party, you have the chance of being part of the electoral system. I go to Nigeria every year, but I left Nigeria about 40 years ago. I left Nigeria in late 70s. I won’t say no if opportunity arises, but it’s a different ball game to what I’m used to here.

How was it here when you left Nigeria over 40 years ago?

Then, people don’t come here for greener pasture. They come here to study. I came here as a student hoping to go back to Nigeria someday to give back to the country, but unfortunately you plan and it doesn’t work out the way you planned it. Most of my friends have gone back to Nigeria, most of them still returned back to the UK when they were unable to fit into the system in Nigeria. Like I said, it was a little bit different from people that start coming after 1980. Most of them started coming for greener pasture. When I got here, most areas in London, black people were not wanted. They tell you “No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs.” That was the slogan then.

You met your wife in the UK, is she a politician too?

We met in the UK in 1980. She’s kind, loving and unassuming. You won’t even know she’s a princess. She’s the daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi. My wife is the second daughter. She is supportive of what I’m doing and she stood by me. That was why she was wearing the badge today as we celebrate the fallen heroes. She’s a princess but she doesn’t like to be called a princess not because she’s not proud of it but she’s just a very down to earth person.

You had special event for fallen heroes yesterday, what comes to your mind as a Nigerian at the ceremony?

Yesterday, we had volunteers that came to help in the Remembrance Day celebration. These are what they do. They made the puppy that people wore on their clothes. There are so many ways people can create jobs. And this should be an example for people back home in Nigeria. There are so many ways you can create a job, you don’t wait for the government. There are occasions or activities that can create jobs for the people. The governors, the local government need to encourage and improve people’s standard of living. But everything in Nigeria, they wait for government and nobody is taking initiative. Our people always want ready-made stuff; nobody wants to struggle. When they come abroad, they do all kinds of menial jobs, but they are not ready to do same job back home. It’s a shame. We just wait for the government to do everything for us in Nigeria and people keep complaining that life is hard, whereas they make life hard for themselves. Government cannot do everything for you. If they wait for government, their lives will be harder and harder because money doesn’t fall from heaven like Manna. If you don’t work, you can’t pay taxes; and if you don’t pay taxes government does not have money and cannot do anything for you if you don’t pay taxes. So these are the things people should understand in Nigeria.

How do you unwind?

I don’t really unwind. My wife calls me Mr. Perfect. I like to get everything right. When I get home all I think of is that I should have done this or I should have done that; maybe because of my teaching training. Relaxation for me is watching news. Nigerian news, French news, just anything news.

How do you like to dress?

People say I’m nicely dressed because there is a bit of French connection in my staying abroad over 40 years. I have lived in Paris and I have lived in America before I finally settled in the UK. About 2010, I used to travel to Paris to work and come back every day; from London to Paris. I used to work with General Electric. Then, I got home around past 9 pm everyday.

You don’t look 60. What do you do to keep young?

I try to run away from stress; if stress comes, I don’t run, but I don’t necessarily go look for stress. I’m always combat ready. People think I’m very gentle but when I want something and I don’t get it, I don’t relent. I don’t believe it cannot be done. I let you know my stand but not in a rough way. I’m easy going, but when trouble comes I don’t run.