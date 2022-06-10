In an increasingly challenging and volatile ecosystem, where more than 60 percent of carbon emissions within cities typically come from buildings, a real estate firm, The Address Homes, has emphasised the need for property firms to embrace the global shift towards the reduction of carbon emissions into the environment.

The Address Homes Limited, a leading real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of luxurious contemporary homes across Nigeria, made the call during a two-day 2022 Real Estate Unite Summit held in Lagos recently.

Making this known on the sidelines of the summit with the theme: Towards A Sustainable Culture, Segun Ogunbiyi, Marketing Manager/Client Sales Executive, The Address Homes, said all hands must be on deck to ensure the preservation of the environment via sustainable practices in the real estate sector.

Ogunbiyi said there had been various calls across the real estate sector and beyond for individuals and business entities to prioritise clean and renewable sources of energy. He said, “The world is trying to see how it can reduce the emission of carbon monoxide to secure nature. There’s a need for all real estate organisations to create a sustainable policy within their system that revolves around the workforce, work methodology, the design and the team.” “There are no quick fixes that will suddenly transform today’s energy inefficient buildings into models of sustainable construction in the coming decades. It will take time, investment and expertise to retrofit the majority of buildings across urban areas.

