WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Former Vice-chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), and renown expert on Distance Learning academic programmes, Professor Olagbemiro Jegede, has advised Nigerian varsities and other tertiary institutions to embrace the culture of having a Distance Learning (D.L) institute.

He said the development will help in surmounting the challenges that arise with common dearth of physical infrastructural and learning facilities on many campuses in the country.

Jegede added that the D.L system helps mostly in ensuring that there is no break in academic activities even if there is a physical closure of the regular campus.

Prof. Jegede gave the remarks while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on her proposed Distance Learning Institute.

Jegede, who holds a twin professorial chairs in Science Education and Long Distance Education respectively. Prof.Jegede will be a consultant to the FUOYE D.L institute for the next five years.

The renown D.L professor rated FUOYE eminently qualified to commence the D.L programme noting that the school, under Prof. Soremekun has recorded several admirable success in lifting both academic standards and infrastructural facilities to enviable level. .

Vice-chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Kayode Soremekun who appreciated Prof. Jegede for accepting the offer, disclosed that the novel development, was another admirable strides following many other feats which he said included: “over 100 percent increment in students enrolment, additions of three other faculties, building of over 40 infrastructural projects including an elaborate university library complex, sports complex, central administration, laboratories, university ICT portal as well as ensuring adequate staff welfare and promotion among others.”

Prof. Soremekun who further assured that his vision to make FUOYE record exponential growth in all rounds will be achieved in distant future, added that an ICT University in Louisiana has already expresses interest in partnering with the soon to commence Distance Learning institute of FUOYE. He also promised that a substantive Professor, capable of handling the institute as a Director will soon be appointed to work with Prof. Jegede.