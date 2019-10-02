Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Foundation Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and renowned expert on Distance Learning academic programmes, Prof. Olagbemiro Jegede has advised Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions to embrace the culture of having a distance learning institute.

He gave the advice when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on its proposed distance learning institute.

He said the development will help in surmounting the challenges that usually arise with common dearth of physical infrastructural and learning facilities on many campuses in the country.

Jegede, who holds a twin professorial chairs in science education and long distance education will be a consultant to the FUOYE on the programme for the next five years

He said the distance learning system helps mostly in ensuring that there is no break in academic activities even if there is a physical closure of the regular campus.

Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, who appreciated Prof. Jegede for accepting the offer, disclosed that the novel development was another strides following many other feats.

Soremekun assured that his vision to make FUOYE record exponential growth in all areas will be achieved in distant future.