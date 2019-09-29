Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly, has called for a total overhaul of the education system in the country to create the right quality of student graduates.

Bakare disclosed this on Friday in an interview on the sideline of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Annual Goalkeepers meetings in New York.

According to him, the current system has huge implications on the economic development and life outcomes of young people.

He said education should be a priority of every government in order to address such challenges and reverse the ugly trend. Bakare said: “In the past, when you are coming out from the university, there are regular jobs, car loan and other facilities that will keep you in the country.

“Right now, because of lack of jobs, job creation has become a major issue. Our young people are now taking to crime and are benefiting from proceeds of crime and kidnapping. But with the right policy in place, we can inject new ideas that will create jobs for our people.

“I trust God that the right leadership will come. I call them a new breed without greed that will consider others and begin to create opportunities for us within our countries.

“About 50 per cent of our youth are not employed and 25 per cent of them are not employable. So, there is something fundamentally wrong with our education system that is producing semi-illiterates.”

The pastor, therefore, called on the government to review the education curriculum among other things. He said that Nigeria would need graduates better educated and able to cope and compete in the world.

Bakare also called on the current administration to introduce additional programmes that would address rising poverty and inequality in Nigeria.