Founder of Mel Educational, Mrs. Olufolakemi Adeniyi, has disclosed that Nigerian youths will continue to choose international study as a means of greener pastures, which will make Nigeria to lose skilled professionals, if policymakers do not put a system in place to encourage qualified professionals to return home.

She made this known in an interactive session with journalists yesterday.

According to her, “Our agency receives more enquires daily as the average Nigerian youth wants to be able to compete with their counterparts. So, they are making enquires on how to study overseas, as parents are tired of seeing their children stay at home for a long period of time. Our agency doesn’t compete in the same space with others. Our main focus is Australia and New Zealand and we are determined to bridge the gap and guide overseas aspirants into the July 2022 intake session. The July session guarantees less competition in comparison to other intakes and presents an optimal window for compiling all entrance documents.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“ International study has been a sought-after option over the last few decades for Nigerian students who are in search of greener pastures. The consideration to study abroad is met with endorsement and exaltation to aspirants who can’t be blamed for their radical choices as the ongoing Academic Union of Universities’ strike seems to have no resolution in sight. With a three-months extension to the seemingly endless ASUU strike that began in 2020, the union and students would have spent 15 months in 3 years outside the four walls of a classroom by the end of its dreary industrial action in July.