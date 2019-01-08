Election is just around the corner. Don’t you think the formation of this group, Legacy, is coming late? It is not late. We have our short, medium and long time projects. What we have now is for the election and thereafter. What we seek is good governance. Part of what we want to achieve is for Nigerians in the Diaspora to vote. That is on course. As far back as 2007, we won the case in court for Nigerians in the Diaspora to be able to cast their votes. That nobody will be disenfranchised but it is just the implementation which we believe with the calibre of people on Legacy, the political will that has been lacking will be influenced so that Nigerians abroad can be able to vote and be voted for.

Do you think that Nigerians in the Diaspora are interested and are aware of what is happening politically in the country? I need to correct the impression that most people in the Diaspora are not aware of the political happenings back home. I will tell you that we are more aware than the people back home. And that is because we have constant electricity, to be able to get more information. I remember that most times, I am the first to tell most of our people that this is what is happening. Nigerians in the Diaspora loves this country and they are interested in the things about this country. That is why you see our politicians coming to London and other places to campaign. You will be surprised to find out that every political party here have their affiliations in London and the US. Our problem as Nigerians is that we don’t experience things, we only perceive most of the time based on what people say. We could be practicing democracy in Nigeria but we are not participating. So Legacy Initiative has always been, let’s sensitise people to know that they are important. The little you can contribute is to go and vote. If you are not part of those voting, then you will be part of those suffering because, there will always be an implication of you not voting.