“Drug abuse has become very rampant in our society, cutting across all genders and age ranges Mental health care is a necessity.

“It is the bane of building a healthy, prosperous and happy society. An estimated 20-30% Nigerians are believed to suffer from mental disorders with WHO estimating that less than 10% have access to treatment.

“There is an estimated number of around 200 Psychiatrists to the over 200 million Nigerian population, with a low figure of other mental health workers like psychologists, social workers, lay counsellors.

“This makes it hard for Nigeria to meet demands if we had everyone seeking access to mental healthcare,” he said.

On the project and functionality of the helpline, she said: “We started The Mind Wheel project during the 1st lockdown, by forming a team of selfless volunteers and offering free counselling sessions to Nigerians struggling with their mental health as a result of the impact of the pandemic, and persons living with mental health conditions who were unable to access mental health services due to restrictions from the lockdown.

“We met with the Federal Ministry of SDIA and presented the need for mental health support for Nigerians. Through the support of the Ministry of SDIA, we got the opportunity to expand the mind wheel project and pilot a toll-free mental health helpline in the FCT on the 112 national emergency line, with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

“This is a remarkable feat for Nigeria, at a point when the world is grappling with the impact of a global pandemic.