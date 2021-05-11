From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has linked the high rate of mental health issues such as depression, fear and anxiety to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Akume disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, at the launch of a mental health programme called: ‘The Mind Wheel Project’, which would assist patients call 112 for help.
“According the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in every four Nigerians, comprising about 50 million people are suffering from one form of mental illness or the other.
“The pandemic alone has led to an increase in mental health concerns especially fear, worry, anxiety and depression. This presupposes that many people in Nigeria or our friends, colleagues or family members are experiencing mental challenges directly or indirectly,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Convener of Sunshine Mind Wellness, Aisha Bubah, said the problem has shored up the intake of hard drugs.
Miss Bubah, who is also a psychologist, suggested that the number of psychologists should be increased from the estimated 200 professionals attending to over 200 million Nigerians to well over 1 million.
“Drug abuse has become very rampant in our society, cutting across all genders and age ranges Mental health care is a necessity.
“It is the bane of building a healthy, prosperous and happy society. An estimated 20-30% Nigerians are believed to suffer from mental disorders with WHO estimating that less than 10% have access to treatment.
“There is an estimated number of around 200 Psychiatrists to the over 200 million Nigerian population, with a low figure of other mental health workers like psychologists, social workers, lay counsellors.
“This makes it hard for Nigeria to meet demands if we had everyone seeking access to mental healthcare,” he said.
On the project and functionality of the helpline, she said: “We started The Mind Wheel project during the 1st lockdown, by forming a team of selfless volunteers and offering free counselling sessions to Nigerians struggling with their mental health as a result of the impact of the pandemic, and persons living with mental health conditions who were unable to access mental health services due to restrictions from the lockdown.
“We met with the Federal Ministry of SDIA and presented the need for mental health support for Nigerians. Through the support of the Ministry of SDIA, we got the opportunity to expand the mind wheel project and pilot a toll-free mental health helpline in the FCT on the 112 national emergency line, with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
“This is a remarkable feat for Nigeria, at a point when the world is grappling with the impact of a global pandemic.
“This gives a lot of hope that our dear country is taking certain steps towards the right direction in matching certain global standards. Mental health is not a conversation only for our clinics, it cuts across all sectors.
“Today, if like to make a call to all of us present and watching to normalize discussing your mental health in all circles. This is the only way we can eradicate the stigma and begin to seek the support that we deserve.”
