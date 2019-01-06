I was among those that criticised the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan because of his inability to address the issue of Boko Haram and the corruption in his government. My landlord in Abuja was one of the supporters of Jonathan and he was always angry when he saw my write-up in a newspaper against Jonathan. At one point, he threatened to evict me from his house and refund my money.

However, I was happy when Muhammadu Buhari won the presidential election. People that were aware of my support for President Buhari, called and congratulated me as if I was the one who won the election.

Nevertheless, the moment Buhari started disappointing the same people who once congratulated me for his victory, called and abused me vehemently. It is unfortunate that I cannot see black and say it is white as if I am a corrupt police officer. President Buhari is indeed a big disappointment.

The same Buhari that kicked against the removal of fuel subsidy during Jonathan’s government, came to power and removed the subsidy completely and raised the price of petrol to N145 per litre; the same Buhari that promised Nigerians stable power supply, assumed office and power supply became worse; the same man has not been able to make kerosene, the fuel of the poor affordable. Buhari kicked against the idea of negotiating with the Boko Haram terrorists during Jonathan’s government, came into power, negotiated with the same Boko Haram, paid huge sum of money to the insurgents in foreign exchange and released many of them, who were arrested during the administration of Jonathan.

Has he revived the education sector as he promised? Where are the 4 million jobs for employed youths which he promised to create? Where are the refineries he promised to build? The menace of Boko Haram which he promised to end is nowhere in sight. Rather, Boko Haram has become more emboldened.

The All Progressives Congress promised to end medical tourism in its manifesto and during the campaign rallies, but has reneged on this too. The list is endless.

We cannot continue to support a government that wants to take our lands to build cattle colonies for Libyan and Sudanese mercenaries hired by Fulani herdsmen to kill our people. Recently, the wife of the president revealed that the government President Buhari has been hijacked by two men, who now call the shots.

When the government said it would fight corruption, the people gave their support and it was elected. But the effort has only been focused on members of the opposition. When politicians believed to have corruptly enriched themselves join the ruling party, they suddenly become saints.