Five factors have been identified as responsible for the killing of Nigerians resident in South Africa.

The founder and Executive Chairman of UMEH Group Limited, Xolane Ndhlovu made the explanation while commenting on the attacks on Nigerians. He has Nigerian and South African parentage. The five factors are: illegal activities, police brutality, the high rate of crime involving murders, assaults, rapes and other violent crimes, Nigerians are sometimes victims of crossfire when they are in the wrong place at the wrong time and the dislike of foreigners (excluding whites) by South Africans.

His words: “70% of Nigerians killed in South Africa are directly or indirectly involved in illegal activities, and the killings are architected by fellow Nigerians. There are enormous battles being fought among Nigerians in South Africa, such as the battle of power, territorial control, deals that went wrong and gang-related battles. South Africans are being paid by Nigerians to kill Nigerians.

Some corrupt South African police are being paid and used by Nigerians to fight their battles against fellow Nigerians, so where do these leave us?

“10% are those that become victims of police brutality against foreigners. We have had many incidents where Nigerian nationals were suffocated and killed by the police during interrogation. Some undeniable factors that may somewhat lead to such events, for instance, police cannot walk into my offices and suffocate me to death, this takes us back to my early remark on “illegal activities”. When you decide to involve yourself into shenanigan and dishonest activities you become inclined to police harassment and barbarities.

“10%, South Africa has a notably high rate of murders, assaults, rapes and other violent crimes, compared to most countries. And this affect everyone in this country, whites, citizens, Nigerians, Indian we all generally affected by this epidemic.

“5% are those that get caught in the fire, especially in the wrong place at the wrong time. For an example, a few years ago there was an incident in Limpopo where a Nigerian national visited a friend whose house was marked by South African Police Service as drug house, and the house was raided and this visiting guy was caught on the wrong side at the wrong time. For as long as you are a Nigerian and in that marked house you are a suspect. He was tortured and masked with a plastic bag in the quest to force him to reveal where the alleged drug consignment was being kept, unfortunately, he collapsed and died on the scene.

The worst part, in some incident like this, the owner of the property may see the police arriving and escape since he knew the routes and leave the visitor to face the brutal repercussion of his actions.

“5%, I’m not going to shy away from the fact that vast majority of South Africans naturally hate foreigners (except whites). This was where barbaric xenophobic rhetoric came from and fueled by some political leaders who schadenfreude in making discriminatory and inflammatory remarks about migrants and foreign nationals.”

Ndhlovu said “the above-listed facts cannot be refuted by anyone as this is the truth about what is happening in South Africa. Don’t pay attention to any other misguided information designed to pad the real truth about what is happening among the Nigerian community in South Africa.”

On how to halt the trend, Ndhlovu has advice for Nigerians travelling to South Africa. “My advice to those coming to South Africa: Come legally! Fix your document that will enable you to stay legally in the country to enjoy all the benefits the country has to offer, 0% involvement in illegal activities and choose your friends wisely and you are on a battlefield and many thousand miles away from home, so don’t forget to pray to God for his unmerited protection.” He noted that

“South Africa is a very beautiful country with enormous opportunities and guided by an impartial judicial system that equally protects everyone who lives in it.