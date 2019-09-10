battlefield with some eleven men or women. Depending on the circumstances, these wars last only 90 minutes, with zero bloodshed and any one of the debutantes that clinches victory takes all the spoils and gets a garland of prestige recognized internationally. Per- haps this is why most countries prepare for a sport competition like football or the Olympics the way they prepare for war – hefty budgets are made available for the deployment of men and materials.

In Nigeria, sport and especially football is more than just ‘warfare’. It is that one thing known to emulsify the separate aspirations, visions and goals of more than 350 ethnic tribes. Urhobo, Isoko, Tiv, Ibo, Hausa or Yo- ruba all speak footballque – a lingua franca known only to Nigerians. Our locus classicus is that when you play against Nigeria, you play against 140 million people instead of the regular eleven. In 1967 during Nigeria’s brutal civil war, both sides called a two-day armistice just so that they could watch Pele play an exhibition match.

Therefore, because of its ability to market goods and services, lift the soul of a nation and confer governments with a modicum of legality and legitimacy, everyone is eager to use it as driver of their aspirations.

Loving football and sport is not entirely a Nigerian thing. Globally, sport, football is a veritable money-spinner. According to the BBC, ‘the big five European leagues generated a record €14.7bn (£12.6bn) in revenue in 2016-17, a 9% annual increase, according to new figures from Deloitte. It says the Eu- ropean football market is now worth some €25.5bn (£21.9bn).The English Premier League was the market leader, with record revenue of £4.5bn, as each of the 20 clubs set their own annual revenue record’.

Daniel Kahneman in Thinking, Fast and Slow (2011) says ofexecutives that they too easily fall victim to the planning fallacy wherein they make decisions based on delusional optimism rather than on weighting of gains, losses, and probabilities. And that perhaps is why people that are trusted with the management of this significant aspect of our lives often betray that trust. First, it was Joseph Blatter 8th FIFA President, now serving a six-year ban over allegations that he enriched himself with FIFA’s monies. After Blatter, we heard it was the turn of one of our heroes, Michel Platini. Reports had it that as EUFA president, Platini got the boot from football over ethics violations.