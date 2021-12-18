By Egege Friday

Chairman of Andersons Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bright Edom has explained why Nigerians need to take diabetic cases seriously adding that many Nigerians don’t know their diabetic status. Edom, who is also the convener of Diabetic Support and Prevention Foundation (DSPF), added that his foundation has set out plans to educate and bring to the fore the ravaging effects of diabetics particularly Type II diabetes.

“Lots of people are diabetic without knowing until when it becomes endemic. Uncontrolled use of sugar found in foods and drinks such as beverages, beer, and among others has not helped the situation lately. As a result of that, a lot of people are down with increasing sugar levels,” he stated. He continued: “In order to minimize the consumption of unhealthy sugars, the company has introduced into the Nigerian market a healthy range of Tropicana slim brand sweeteners such as Stevia with Chromium, which is a great combination of Stevia leave extracts as a natural sweetener and chromium picolinate that contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose level. There is also zero calories diet sticks sweeteners made of maize and sorbitol which is a natural ingredient. “These products are specifically formulated for diabetes and for good lifestyles for non-diabetics. We also have sugar-free coffee drinks with stevia with chromium. People should cut off unhealthy sugars in their meals and still enjoy their meals with our range of sweeteners.” Speaking on his foundation, he said DSPF was primarily established to help indigent patients who cannot afford their normal medications and to sensitize the public on the debilitating effects of this disease.

