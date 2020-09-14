Magnus Eze, Enugu and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) have advised Nigerians to always celebrate President Buhari, particularly for lifting the country from the abyss of poverty to economic prosperity.

They expressed their views in separate interviews, yesterday.

Akume, who addressed newsmen recently during the handing over ceremony of his Permanent Secretary Festus Daudu, in Abuja, claimed that President Buhari met a corrupt system but had blocked the leakages.

He added that prior to 2015, bombing was the order of the day, but the President had used his military experience to nip the scourge in the bud.

“When we took over in 2015, it was difficult to pay salaries. We had a meeting with the CBN governor, minister of finance, and permanent secretary, to sit down and work out how to pay salaries.

“The situation was that bad. In the first time in the history of this country a huge package was arranged for state governments to enable them pay outstanding salaries and pension.

“These are unprecedented things. We should always try to celebrate. I say this not because I am a member of APC, but because I have been in politics since the return of the country to participatory democracy.”

On his part, Okechukwu appealed to Obasanjo not to set Nigeria ablaze through his inflammatory statements.

Okechukwu, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, said that Nigeria needed credible inputs now, and not fuelling of angst by those who by commission or omission, planted the reprehensible seeds that were manifesting today in the country.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s recent statement titled: “Moving Nigeria away from tipping over,” he urged elder statesman and other patriots to join President Buhari in building pragmatic-consensus solutions by adhering to the imperative of ‘utopian solutions distancing.’

Okechukwu said: “Things are hard, no doubt. I wholeheartedly agree with our elder statesman, Chief Obasanjo that things are tough for us Nigerians, and ground is not level. But the truth is that the President Buhari I know is not happy about the insecurity in the land or happy that Nigeria scored the infamous position of World Poverty Capital”.

He stated that the president was working round the clock on how best to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, hence, his unprecedented agrarian revolution.

He also appealed to eminent patriots like Obasanjo and the leadership of Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, Northern Elders’ Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, pan-Niger Delta forum and their clan to as a matter urgent national importance adhere strictly to the imperative of utopian solutions distancing and cultivate fate in the nation’s fledgling democracy.

He warned that any other option outside the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “whether we hate or like any section of the constitution was null and void, and therefore utopian.”