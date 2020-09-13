Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has advised Nigerians to always celebrate President Mohammadu Buhari, particularly for lifting the country from the abyss of poverty to economic prosperity.

Akume, who addressed newsmen recently during a handing over ceremony of his Permanent Secretary Festus Daudu, in Abuja, claimed that President Buhari met a corrupt system but has blocked the leakages

He added that prior 2015, bombing was the other of the day, but the President had used his military experience to nip the scourge in the bud.

He said: “When we took over in 2015, it was difficult to pay salaries. We had a meeting with the CBN governor, minister of finance, and permanent secretary, to sit down and work out how to pay salaries.

“The situation was that bad. In the first time in the history of this country a huge package was arranged for the state governments to enable them pay outstanding salaries and pension.

“These are unprecedented things. We should always try to celebrate. I say this not because I am a member of APC but because I have been in politics since the return of the country to participatory democracy.”

The former governor of Benue State, enjoined Nigerians not to listen to the opposition whom he said would continue to attack the President despite glaring achievements.

On his part, the outgoing permanent secretary, Festus Daudu, pledged to continuously transform the civil service in his own little way

He appealed to the staff to discharge their responsibilities diligently for the betterment of the society, adding that the development of Nigeria rest on the shoulders of Nigerians.