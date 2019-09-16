The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged Nigerians to endeavour to consume goods produced locally due to its many advantages.

First, the more we use made in Nigeria products, the more our manufacturers expand, the more they grow, and the more they employ people due to the potential doubling of their production, President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, has said.

Ahmed, who stated during the opening ceremony of the association’s Made –in Nigeria Products Exhibition which was declared opened today in Lagos, by Amb. Hassan Adamu (Wakili Adamawa).

In his address of welcome to hundreds of exhibitor firms, including the likes of Dangote Group, Afreximbank , Simonkk Electronics International Limited, Ibeto Petrochemical Ind Ltd; Indorama, African Industries Group, among others, Ahmed stressed that patronage and consumption of our local products can stop manufacturing sector from contraction.

“ The more manufacturers create wages, and spread money in the economy the more they are likely to generate wealth as a whole, and the richer the country becomes.

“So, to consume what we produce locally from textile to food and beverages, automotive, remains the best way to enrich our country, and it is the best way to spread wealth in the country and to alleviate poverty,” he said.

Ambassador Adamu, who declared the 3-days exhibitions opened, urged Nigerians to emulate the people of Japan, by consuming local products.

He recalled, “Centuries ago people regarded Japanese goods as inferior, and in the long-last, the Japanese patronised their manufacturers and pressed on them to improve on the quality, and they did, and today, Japanese products are the best in the world.

“That is why am telling Nigerians that it is only when you buy made in Nigeria products, you use it and you complain to the manufacturers to improve the quality, you put pressure on them and they will ; luckily, Nigerian manufacturers today have improved the quality of their products.

“So, my advice is use made in Nigeria, use what we produce; and no country can be great without the support of its own population. The problem of insecurity we are having today in Nigeria is caused by lack of jobs, and if manufacturers in Nigeria are being supported, they will create jobs and more opportunities that can help peace,” he said.