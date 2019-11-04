Bimbola Oyesola

Poor implementation of policies has been identified as the bane of Nigeria’s potential for growth and poverty alleviation.

Stakeholders at the Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc unit, lamented that, despite fiscal and monetary policies put in place by the Federal Government, these have further led to rising costs and decline in real incomes.

Guest speaker at the event, Mr. Idowu Oresanya, as well as the immediate past president of the unit, Amina Danesi, said manufacturers were not earning money because many of the things produced in the country were still being imported, adding that the powers that be do not patronise local products.

Oresanya said poor implementation has consequently led to poor public service delivery and deterioration in the overall outlook.

He said, “A very objective indicator of this traumatic experience is the persistent weak GDP growth and declining productivity, which is a manifestation of a demoralized workforce, coupled with corruption that characterised government business.

“Lack of accountability and transparency in the execution of public sectors activities are very pronounced in all tiers of government.”

He noted that though government has further emphasized its commitment to encourage investments in industries through the introduction of the 2019 Fiscal Policy Measure, effective July 1, 2019, he maintained that the anticipated result can only be realised if implemented properly.

The guest speaker said notable objective of the policy is its complimentary support in addressing smuggling, and consequently encourage local production, but he stressed that the success or failure determines on implementation.

He however stated that most of the government policies normally affect workers’ groups in their due diligence as it affects their members welfare ditto employment potentials of new workforce.

“To combat these disruptive situations, trade union leaders/members need to immediately cover up the ranks, fortify the enabling fabrics and unite statutorily in order to alienate the negative effects of some of the failed fiscal policies on their members,” he said.

He warned that challenges such as disunity, financial weakness, weak collective bargaining processes and dishonesty among the leaders, must be out of the polity, if the union wants to stand efficiently with the challenges coupled with the adverse effects of the disruptive fiscal environment.

The immediate past president of the UBA unit, who doubles as the vice president of ASSBIFI, Danesi, also stressed the importance of unity among leaders.

“My stewardship as president for the last two terms is leaving a legacy of togetherness, comradeship wellness, respect to constituted authorities, mutual understanding and dignifying reconciliatory resolutions at every varying standpoint,” she said.

Charging the new executive that every leadership comes with its characteristics, challenges and intrigues, she explained that it was the dexterity with which the challenges are handled and dealt with that will determine the success or failure of such process.

She enumerated her success, which could also be the standpoint of the new executive, to include expansion of representation across the geography; creating awareness among stakeholders; constant negotiation for better staff welfare