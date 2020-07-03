Agatha Emeadi

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday is now the brand ambassador for Khard Collections Fashion, a one-stop clothing line that offers top quality and affordable designer wears.

According to Khadija Abraham, founder of Khard Collections, the choice of Nkechi Blessing as ambassador demonstrates the brand’s vision as a clothing line with a difference. “I have met some celebrities who have been creating awareness for the brand, Khard Collections since we opened. I communicate with a lot of them, but the first day Nkechi Blessing Sunday walked into this shop, the impact that her presence made was breathtaking. That was the first signal, as I watched her closely. Again, all the outfits she wore were sold out while we had over 5,000 followers in 30 minutes, which no other celebrity has achieved. I then became convinced that she is actually the right person for our brand,” she explained.

Speaking, Nkechi Blessing expressed her delight to be the face of Khard Collections. “I am a lively person by nature. My presence is always felt wherever I step into because I can come in with some dance steps and all that. I also have a strong social media followership that cuts across the young and old. Most of my followers love to wear what they see on me, and that is a plus for Khard Collections. I see the brand going places with my partnership with them,” the actress said.