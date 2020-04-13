Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the absence of federal government at the 6th year anniversary of the abduction of Chibok school girls on coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said the ongoing restriction of movements to flatten the curve of the disease prevented the delegation to be at the event.

The President gave the explanation in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja, where he sent his good wishes to the people of Chibok, Borno State, as they hold prayers and thanksgiving services to mark the sixth anniversary of the kidnapping of their daughters by Boko Haram terrorist group.

Buhari, however, assures the people of Chibok that he is still mindful of their welfare and their concerns, especially regarding our daughters who are still missing.

Buhari said: “The issue of the Chibok girls is not a forgotten issue. We cannot go to sleep over this matter. We are optimistic that ongoing efforts will yield something positive.”

He added: “Unfortunately, an ongoing crisis within the Boko Haram leadership, which has led to factions and breakaway groups, brought a number of unforeseen challenges to the process of negotiating with the militants for the young women’s release.

“In the past few years, our armed forces have recorded huge successes in the battle against Boko Haram, but they have also been careful to ensure that as few civilian lives as possible were lost in the process. We would rather the young women still in captivity were freed alive.”

President Buhari also reflected on the progress being made by the freed ‘Chibok girls’, who were sponsored by his administration to study at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, saying that he is proud of what they are doing.

He encouraged them to remain focused on their studies and on this unique opportunity that has been given to them by God, following their horrific time in captivity.

President Buhari also commended Yakubu Nkeki, Lawan Zannah and Yana Galang, the executive officials of the Association of the Parents of the Abducted Girls from Chibok, on their steadfast efforts to advocate for the welfare of the parents, the freed women, and those still in captivity.